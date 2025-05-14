Remaining unusually warm and quiet Wednesday, then more seasonable by the end of the week

Summer-like warmth continues Wednesday with temperatures similar to what we’ve felt since Mother’s Day. Highs will once again rise into the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon. There will be more sunshine than cloud cover, but mainly fair-weather cumulus clouds will boil in the afternoon to early evening.

A strong area of low pressure will move out of the Dakotas Thursday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. It is also delivering the certainty of cooler air for the end of the week through this weekend and beyond.