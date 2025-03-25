Remaining mild through Thursday, even warmer to wrap up the week. A few rain chances ahead

Tuesday’s temperatures have been above average, and the upward trend continues through the rest of the week. There are a couple of brief rain chances before we hit the weekend as well. More widespread rain is on the way this coming weekend.

A small wave of low pressure will move through southern Minnesota into north Iowa Tuesday afternoon to evening, making for the potential of a relatively brief shower. Due to drier air at the surface, not much of the rain has hit the ground so far, but there will likely be at least a few locations that luck out and get some rain Tuesday evening.

Another wave moves through Wednesday evening bringing the likelihood of showers for some, but not all of us. Wednesday’s highs will make it back to the low to mid-50s. After Wednesday night’s showers, upper-50s return Thursday for another beautifully mild day with partly sunny skies.

A strong warm front will push from the south through Iowa into southern Minnesota Friday. That will push highs into the 70s across the area with highs nearing record levels Friday afternoon.

More typical, March weather returns this weekend with cooler air and the likelihood of rain Saturday into Saturday night. Sunday will be even cooler and a rain/snow mix is possible late Saturday night to early Sunday morning. Highs will be dropping back to the upper 30s and lower 40s for the second half of the weekend.