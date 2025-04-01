Remaining cool through the first week of April

We’ve had a good chance to enjoy some mild weather around here recently. Even with slightly cooler than normal temperatures ahead, no major cold spells are ahead for us. Daytime highs will still make their way above freezing with one of the coolest days ahead staying close to 40 degrees for a high.

This Wednesday will be one of the milder days until the middle to end of next week with highs climbing into the mid-50s. This coming Monday, April 7th looks to be one of the coolest days with a high around 40. After this Tuesday-Wednesday storm system with rain and snow, the next week and a half look to remain relatively quiet.

Seasonably cool days look to continue into the middle of April as well, although highs in the 50s and 60s may be a bit more frequent in the 2nd week of April.