Remaining cool this weekend, but with more sunshine

Aside from a few breaks in the clouds early Friday, the gray skies continue for us into Friday night and Saturday morning. Another cold front will push through the region Friday evening, keeping temperatures below average through Saturday.

However, with this drier, cooler air will come more sunshine Saturday. Clouds will clear through the morning hours and we’re in for a mostly sunny Saturday afternoon.

We’ll keep that sunshine Sunday, and temperatures will get a bump back into the low to mid-50s Sunday afternoon.

Another cold front arrives Sunday evening, bringing with it more cloud cover and a colder Monday. Monday’s highs will remain in the 30s for most, with north Iowa’s highs nudging 40 degrees by the afternoon.

A milder stretch gets underway next Wednesday with highs back in the 50s for the middle of the week and 60s for the end of it. Aside from some very brief, small precipitation chances, the forecast remains dry for now.