Remaining comfortable, yet a bit cooler than average for some of next week

Don’t worry, summer warmth isn’t going away yet, but temperatures are going to take a bit of a dip as we look ahead. A cold front moving through Friday night into Saturday morning will bring temperatures slightly below average on Saturday.

That will be followed by a little warm-up Sunday through Tuesday as highs return to the 80s. Looking farther ahead, cooler air (it’s all relative) moves in the middle of next week and will hang around until next weekend. Still, temperatures will remain comfortably warm, even when it’s a bit cooler. Much like many of us could enjoy today (Thursday, 7/10) as highs stayed in the low to mid-70s thanks to cloud cover and rain.