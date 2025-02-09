Remaining cold through the week with a couple chances of snow

Thanks to a fresh blanket of snow, it’s looking a lot more like winter across the region. Whatever snow you received Saturday is going to stick around awhile, and some locations are going to see more through the middle of this coming week.

Skies remain clear Sunday night into Monday, and temperatures will be dropping to around 0° Monday morning. Winds remain relatively light, but there will be just enough of a wind for wind chills to drop to around -10° Sunday night and Monday morning.

Clouds will increase Monday ahead of a wave of low pressure. That wave will bring snow for some, but likely not all of us late Monday afternoon through the evening. Amounts of snow are in question with this wave, but cold air will make for a dry, fluffy snow that may accumulate quickly in parts of north Iowa and far southern Minnesota. This isn’t going to be a major snow, but I expect there will be some spots, especially in north Iowa, where a quick couple of inches of snow may fall by the end of Monday.

Colder air settles in Monday night and highs will remain in the single digits Tuesday with lows dropping below zero Tuesday morning. Overnight lows are going to drop below zero from Tuesday through Friday.

Another shot of light snow is possible again Wednesday. Once again, amounts remain minor but there may be just enough to have to shovel and plow.