Record warmth with steady rain on Christmas

A storm system coming ashore over southern California which brought heavy rains to that part of the state, will make its way toward the ABC 6 Weather First area with rain likely over Christmas.

Saturday will start with some areas of fog and possible light drizzle with the chance of a little sunshine by afternoon. High temperatures will be near-records in the upper 40s to 50°.

The well advertised Christmas storm will arrive around lunchtime on Christmas Eve day with rain overspreading the area. Rain will be fairly steady through the night and into Christmas day with some heavier downpours possible. Temperatures will likely set records with highs near or in the low 50s.

Rain will continue through Christmas day with temperatures a touch cooler in the mid-40s.

The storm will slowly meander across the area Tuesday and Wednesday with on and off again rain showers. Colder air building in behind the system may lead to a rain and snow mix and changeover to all snow. However, how strong the cold air behind the storm will be is still uncertain.

Expect updates to future forecasts as those details get resolved in the coming days especially important for anyone who may travel post Christmas.

The storm will be a soaker with as much as 1-2″ of rain possible area wide. That is a lot for December, but considering it’ll fall over a 2 or 3 day span, the persistent drought conditions and a largely unfrozen ground, any impacts should be minimal.