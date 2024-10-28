Record warmth to start the week followed by more seasonal temperatures

Record temperatures are possible to start the week followed by a potent system that will bring rain to the area by midweek, and then more seasonal temperatures as the week ends.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to climb into the lower-to-middle 70s for highs and upper 70s to lower 80s on Tuesday which will be near records both days. A breezy southerly wind will help drive in the warmer air.

A potent storm system will bring rain and possibly some thunderstorms to the area on Wednesday followed by a big crash in temperatures. Highs for the day will likely occur sometime in the morning with upper 60s to lower 70s before falling into the 50s during the afternoon.

The chilly air will be overhead for Halloween as high temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s.

Temperatures will be more seasonal and close to average on Friday through the weekend with highs in the lower-to-middle 50s.

A few disturbances may bring rain chances to the area over the weekend, but there is still some uncertainty on timing and location with details to be ironed out in the days ahead.