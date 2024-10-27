Record warmth, then a big crash, active pattern ahead as well

Happy Sunday everyone! The extended forecast for the week ahead is quite dramatic, from the wild temperature swings, to breezier winds, and storm chances for Wednesday.

Starting with temperatures, things are truly going to evolve in true Minnesota fashion this week! You’ll be able to break out the shorts and t-shirts to start the week, but will need the winter coats by trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 70F’s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Tuesday will be potentially be a day for the record books, with highs in the upper 70F’s to lower 80F’s. Not a lot of sunshine given thicker cirrostratus cloud cover, but the S winds bringing warm air north will compensate for that.

Tuesday night temperatures will only drop into the low to mid 60F’s, which may threaten the record for the warmest overnight low for October 30th. Skies will remain mainly cloudy, helping to keep those temperatures from dropping all that much.

Wednesday highs will once again be near 70F, with a high probability of seeing showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Models have come into better agreement that the best chance for storms will be during the early afternoon hours across the Weather First area, with some storms potentially being severe, if the right environmental conditions materialize. For now the severe threat is low, but something to keep an eye on over the next few days.

Halloween will be much colder, with highs in the mid to upper 40F’s, and a breezy northwest wind around 10 to 15 mph. By trick-or-treating time, temperatures will likely be in the 30F’s. You’ll need the winter coats! Fortunately, rain will be long gone by Thursday afternoon, with sunshine returning to the area.

Warmer temperatures return by Friday and the weekend, thanks to stronger southerly winds, with highs in the mid 50F’s through early next week. Model guidance is continuing to show another rain maker passing through next weekend into the following week, with a longer stretch of decent rain chances. Uncertainty remains, but things look to remain more active around here the next week or two!