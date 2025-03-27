Record warmth possible Friday with colder, wet weekend ahead

Temperatures will surge to near record warm levels on Friday, but it won’t last as much colder and wet weather will be in place through the upcoming weekend.

Thursday will be a milder than average day with high temperatures expecting to climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s with decreasing clouds through the day.

A warm front will lift north through the area late Thursday night which may pop an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Behind the front, temperatures will surge into the middle-to-upper 70s by Friday afternoon with a few places flirting with 80°.

A storm system will approach Friday night which will lead to a few showers and possible thunderstorms developing. Rain becomes more likely on Saturday with colder high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Rain will continue to be likely Saturday night into Sunday which some snow may mix. Lingering rain showers will be possible on Sunday with another wave of energy arriving Sunday night into Monday bringing the chance of snow with some slushy accumulations possible, however the track of that wave and where any snow may layout is still uncertain at this time.

Temperatures on Sunday will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s with below average highs in the lower 40s likely continuing into early next week.