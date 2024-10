With a high of 73 at Rochester International Airport, a new record high was set Monday afternoon. The old record was 72 set back in 1945.

Tuesday will be even warmer despite cloud cover, as temperatures near 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

This little bout of summer-like warmth will come to an end Wednesday as a cold front slides through, bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. Halloween will be much cooler with temperatures not getting out of the 40s.