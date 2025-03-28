Record warmth likely Friday followed by colder wet weekend with rain, possibly snow

Temperatures will likely reach record high territory on Friday, but don’t get used to it, the weekend promises to be much colder and a storm system brings in cooler air and precipitation.

High temperatures on Friday will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s which is more typical of the middle of June. The day will bring a mostly sunny sky with clouds increasing through the afternoon into the evening. A shower or thunderstorm is possible by late evening into the overnight hours of Saturday.

A storm system will approach on Saturday with rain likely developing by late morning into the afternoon and continuing through much of the day into Saturday night. Temperatures will be much colder with highs expecting to be around the middle 40s.

Rain showers will continue on Sunday as the system passes to the east. Colder air on its backend may change the rain to snow by late afternoon into Sunday night. Temperatures on Sunday will likely not get out of the 30s. Some minor slushy accumulations can’t be ruled out.

Precipitation will come to an end late Sunday night with dry weather expected to start the new week, but it’ll remain chilly with high temperatures near 40° on Monday.

Another system will bring the chance of rain and snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.