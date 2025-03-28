Record warmth Friday

A warm front will be pushing through Iowa into southern to central Minnesota Friday, bringing near-record to record warmth with it. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday afternoon.

It will also be a gusty day with winds out of the southwest gusting up to 35mph. Don’t let those gusts spoil the fun for you, it’s going to be a very nice, June-like day and the warmth won’t last too long.

A storm system will bring colder air, rain, and a wintry mix to southern Minnesota and north Iowa this weekend. Cooler air will stick around through the majority of next week.