Record warm temperatures possible Friday

A surge of early summer-like warmth will grip the area on Friday leading to the possibility of record high temperatures.

An upper-level ridge over the western U.S. will shift east and setup over the Upper Midwest late in the week allowing warm Pacific air to flow into the region leading to near record high temperatures.

A warm front will lift north through the area as high temperatures are expected to push into the middle-to-upper 70s area wide which will be near records for the day.

A storm system will move into the area late Friday night leading to showers developing followed by much cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.