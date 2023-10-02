Record October warmth

It’s been a stretch of record warmth for a good portion of southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa recently.

In fact, 90° or warmer temperatures are very hard to come by this late in the season.

Sunday, October 1, 2023 was the warmest October day in Rochester in 13 years. The latest 90° temperature on record at the Rochester International Airport occurred on October 9, 2010 when the thermometer registered 90°. In all, only FOUR times in the month of October has there been a high temperature of 90° or higher which includes this past Sunday.

Temperature records at RST date back to the year 1888.

This last weekend saw several high temperatures broken across the area.