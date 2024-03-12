Record highs Tuesday, pleasant Wednesday, some rain Thursday

This mild stretch of weather continues Wednesday, although it’s not going to be quite as warm and we likely won’t see record warmth. Still, highs will be in the 60s Wednesday afternoon. This is ahead of a storm system that will deliver rain for many of us Thursday and a drop in temperatures going into the weekend.

Clouds increase Wednesday, and temperatures remain mild with a light breeze. The increase in clouds is ahead of Thursday’s storm system which is bringing in rain as early as Thursday morning, and rain is possible through most of the day Thursday.

It’s doubtful we’re all going to see rain from southern Minnesota to northern Iowa through the entirety of the day. We’ll at least see occasional showers.

The end of the week is not going to be bitterly cold, but temperatures are going to drop back to the 40s for highs Friday afternoon. The cooling trend continues this weekend. Highs will remain in the 30s from St. Patrick’s Day into the start of next week.