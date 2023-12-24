Record Highs still expected to be broken
Even with rain in the afternoon and cloudy skies all day on Christmas Eve, we are still on track for all communities to break records. Even if rain arrives earlier and cools us off a few degrees, we will STILL break all of our records. On Christmas Day, we could still break more record highs. Rain cooled air will take over on Christmas Day, making it more difficult for the records to be broken. That being said, we will still have enough warm air to work with.