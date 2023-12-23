Record highs despite gloomy skies, incoming rain

Hopefully, you are enjoying the start to “Winter.” Temperatures will remain well above-average for the next few days. It will remain cloudy. Sunday morning is another morning that will feature local fog.

The biggest change coming is the incoming rain during the afternoon and evening of Christmas Eve through Christmas Day. After the festivities, a rain/snow mix is still plausible. Although, rainfall totals will exceed snowfall totals.

After the rain and snow wrap up, we are back to cooler weather to round out 2023. By next weekend, we’re back in the low-30s. We do dry up again after this upcoming system passes through.