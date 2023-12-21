Record-breaking warmth with rain on Christmas

The month of December has been unseasonably warm, and that trend will continue through Christmas with some possible record-breaking high and warm low temperatures.

Clouds will move overhead on Thursday with high temperatures near 40°.

A weak system will pass through Thursday night and Friday bringing more moisture resulting in thick clouds, areas of light drizzle and fog. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-40s.

A surge of warmer air arrives on Saturday as high temperatures push into the upper 40s which is near records for the day.

The mild air stays with us through the middle of next week. Highs on Christmas Eve day will be near 50° which would smash the record high of 41°. Temperatures will cool off a bit on Christmas with clouds and rain around, but still expecting highs to be in the mid-40s which again is close to records.

A strong system will slowly meander across the area Christmas Eve day through Wednesday bringing a prolonged period of rain and unsettled weather. The bulk of the rain moves in after lunch on Christmas Eve day and continues through Christmas day.

There will be on and off again rain showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some snowflakes may mix in Tuesday night into Wednesday, but the system has been trending warmer so rain will be the predominant type.

Rainfall totals of 0.75″ to 2″ are possible area wide. Daily rainfall records are also in jeopardy.