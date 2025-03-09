Record breaking warmth possible Monday

The warmest air we have seen so far this spring is set to arrive across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa Monday, with the potential for record breaking warmth as well!

A ridge of high pressure is building off to the west, with a cold front stationed to the north of the area as of Sunday afternoon. This ridge will glide southeast over the next day, bringing a continuation of sun filled skies and quiet conditions.

Temperatures tonight will only drop into the low to mid 30F’s across our area, which is a good 10F-15F above average for this time of year! Skies will remain generally clear despite some wispy high clouds, and there will be a bit of breeze from the southwest, at around 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

On a non-weather related note, there is the potential for the northern lights to be out again tonight! The viewing line is a tad further south than Saturday night, and right over our area! While chances for seeing the northern lights are nothing spectacular, the weather will be great for heading out and seeing them if they do appear!

Monday is shaping up to be a FANTASTIC day across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with plenty of sunshine, near-record breaking warmth, but a bit of breeze.

Southwesterly winds will continue to transport warm air northward ahead of an advancing cold front. Winds will be on the breezy side, between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. These breezy conditions will nudge highs into the 60F’s across the area, even for folks who still have snow on the ground!

How anomalous are these temperatures? The average high for Rochester, MN for March 10th is around 36F. The expected high temperature is currently at 64F! Nearly 30F above average! On top of that, the old record high for Rochester of 63F has stood since 1977. If highs are as warm as predicted Monday, we will break that local record.

A cold front races through Monday night and early Tuesday, resulting in rapidly dropping temperatures and breezy conditions into the overnight hours. While temperatures will drop, no precipitation will take place along this cold front, primarily due to a lack of forcing and moisture.

Overall, temperatures Monday are going to be well above normal, and make it feel more like April across the area than March!