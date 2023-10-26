Rainy, gloomy Thursday

Thursday will be yet another gloomy and dreary day across southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa with occasional rain showers and areas of fog.

A storm system will slowly makes its way through the region leading to showers and areas of fog throughout the day. A few thunderstorms are also possible later in the afternoon and evening.

Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures will once again be quiet mild for late October thanks to a southerly wind. Highs will be in the 60s.

Rain will become more scattered tonight into early Friday before wrapping up.

Most places will see under 1″ of additional rain. Places in northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin may see 1-2″ before ending on Friday.