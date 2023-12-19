Rainy Christmas Weekend

Next weekend poses a real chance for rain. It would be a slow-moving system that could also drop some snow as it is moving out of our area. As it stands, Sunday through Tuesday all present the possibility of rain, with Christmas Day on Monday being the most likely for the bulk of it.

Any mix chances would be best during the morning hours when it is cooler, but odds are we will not be cold enough for a mix until after Christmas festivities are over.

Fair warning, there is still plenty of uncertainty around this system. It is still almost a week out before we see any rain from this, so things could change between now and then.