Rainy, blustery Friday

The end of the week unfortunately will close on a sour note as rain and blustery winds will be around through much of the day.

Rain will be at its heaviest from morning into the early-to-mid afternoon hours and then become lighter in nature heading into the evening. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures cool in the 50s for most.

Winds will be blustery with gusts of 25-30 mph possible at times through the night.

Rain showers and blustery winds will make for a raw and chilly evening for anyone attending Friday night football games.