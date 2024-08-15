Rainfall stats and facts from today

The Weather First area was treated to a more prolonged, soaking rain this morning! Much of our area saw over 0.5″ of rain between 3AM-7AM.

Breaking down rainfall totals, Alberta Lea took the cake at seeing the most rainfall, checking in at 1.45″ of rain! Mantorville was not far behind, at 1.34″.

The further east you head, the lower the rainfall totals are overall, with totals decreasing to around 1″ for Austin and Osage, MN. Rochester checked in with 0.55″ of rain, which is still a fair amount, but much lower than locations further west.

For Rochester, this puts our monthly August rainfall total at 3.32″, which is 1.31″ inches above average for the month. This also brings our yearly total up to 29.54″, which is also 6.09″ above average for this time of year!

Rain chances stick around into Friday, but for now it looks like we may see an extensive quiet period ahead with little in terms of widespread rainfall.