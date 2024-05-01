Rain with thunderstorms likely Thursday

A storm system will move into the area late Wednesday night with rain likely developing after midnight. Periods of rain, with some thunderstorms, will continue through the day on Thursday.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will get pulled northward into the area leading to a moisture rich atmosphere with heavy rainfall likely across much of the area.

Rain will become more widespread Thursday morning with heavier downpours possible at times. There may be a lull with more scattered to isolated showers heading into the afternoon before a second round arrives later in the afternoon and evening with the potential of some thunderstorms.

Any showers and thunderstorms will come to an end by late evening.

Rainfall of 0.50″ to 1.50″ is likely area wide with some spots receiving up to 2.00″ especially south into northeast Iowa.