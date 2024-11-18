Rain, wind into Tuesday, then turning colder

A large storm system is bringing rain to a large chunk of the Midwest as we start the week. That system will be followed by a big dose of cold air and a change to more wintry weather.

Temperatures will be on the rise going into Monday night as a warm front surges our direction. Rain will continue into Monday night, and will be heavy at times. In addition to the rain, wind gusts will be up to 40 mph at times Monday night through Tuesday.

Rain will taper off into showers Tuesday morning, and winds will shift, delivering quite a change for the rest of the week.

As the storm system begins to depart Wednesday, there will be snow and strong wind along with the colder air moving into the region. Snow is not going to amount to much, but the combination of cold, wind, and blowing snow will make for a much more wintry feel. Even with minor amounts of snow Wednesday, generally less than an inch, there will be pockets of lowered visibility and slippery conditions.

High temperatures will remain in the 30s from Wednesday through the rest of this week and this coming weekend. Winds will remain strong and gusty on Thursday before relaxing going into this weekend.

Bottom line: some weather whiplash is ahead as we transition from what’s been a very mild November so far into a more wintry trend for the second half of the month.