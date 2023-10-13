Rain will taper off into Saturday

A large storm system will continue to affect us through the rest of Friday and into the weekend, but we’ve already seen the heaviest rain out of it. Occasional showers and a gusty wind will continue Friday night through Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, we’ll be left with clouds and a breeze, but the rain will be wrapped up aside from possibly a rogue sprinkle or two. We’ll begin to see the sun emerge in places by Sunday afternoon while temperatures will remain a bit cooler than normal through the start of next week.

Low-drama weather will continue next week with partly sunny skies and a gradual increase in temperatures from Monday into the middle of next week. By Wednesday, highs will return to about 60 degrees for a majority of our viewing area. A few showers will be possible around Wednesday night to Thursday of next week, but we’re not looking at widespread, soaking rainfall like this recent system.

Have a great weekend!