Rain to start the weekend

In our continuing spell of mild, winter weather, a storm system is bringing rain to the region from Friday through Saturday morning. There have been a few, light showers so far this Friday, and rain will become more widespread overnight through Saturday morning. While it’s going to be cool, temperatures will remain well above the seasonal norm for this time of year, remaining above freezing Friday night through Saturday.

Clouds will be stubborn to break up through the rest of the weekend. We may see a few breaks in the clouds Sunday, but overall it’s going to be a cool, gray patch of weather. We’ll start to see more sunshine Monday thanks to some drier, colder Canadian air moving into the area.

From Sunday night through Monday, winds increase and temperatures drop back to the 20s for highs to start the week. Despite a cold start to the week, the rest of the week will be gradually milder with highs back in the 40s at the end of the week.