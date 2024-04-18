Rain Thursday followed by cooler than average stretch

A storm system will slide through the area on Thursday leading to rain followed by cooler than average temperatures that will linger into next week.

Rain will be likely during the Thursday morning hours before ending around lunchtime. Clouds will clear late in the day. It’ll be a cool, breezy day with highs in the low-to-mid 50s.

Quiet and cool weather is expected heading into the weekend. Highs on Friday and Saturday will only manage the mid-to-upper 40s which will be near 10° to 15° below average. Night lows on Friday and Saturday will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s so for anyone who planted early this season, they will have to take measures to protect plants.

Temperatures will moderate back into the 50s on Sunday and near 60° on Monday.

Another storm system looks to cross the area Monday into Tuesday leading to additional chances for rain. Temperatures will be near or slightly below average through the middle of next week.