Rain tapers off Wednesday night, a shower or two Thursday, warmer Friday and beyond

A large but weak and slow-moving upper level low will continue to keep the sky cloudy with occasional showers through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain below average thanks to the clouds and light rain.

That area of low pressure will begin to lose its grip on us Thursday but there will still be enough instability for an isolated shower or two. The chance of rain is slight Thursday.

Temperatures will start to rebound Thursday, getting closer to average, and will be back to more summer-like levels Friday and through this weekend.