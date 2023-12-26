Rain tapers off early Tuesday, turning cooler

Our streak of record-setting warmth is going to slowly come to an end overnight into Tuesday as cooler air arrives. However, temperatures are still going to be running above normal for this time of year. Light rain will continue into Tuesday morning and come to an end between 5am and 10am. It will wrap up earlier in Iowa and later in southeast Minnesota. The cooler air will drop temperatures to near the freezing mark Tuesday morning, so there is the chance of some icy spots out there. A few snowflakes may be seen the next couple days, but no accumulation is expected.

While the rain will taper off and snow remains light, if you see any at all, the storm system affecting us through Christmas Day will continue to keep the sky cloudy through Wednesday. We’ll start to see more blue sky starting Thursday. More sunshine is expected into the weekend as well.

Although it’s going to be cooler later this week, it’s not going to be typically cold for the end of December and beginning of January. Daytime highs look to remain around or even above freezing and overnight lows will bottom out in the upper teens to lower 20s. No major storm systems are on the horizon quite yet.