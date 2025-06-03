Rain tapering off Tuesday evening, more sunshine Wednesday with decreasing smoke

We’ve received a good soaking of rain so far this Tuesday with amounts above an inch for some of southern Minnesota and north Iowa. The cold front and the rain associated with it has also drawn Canadian wildfire smoke down to the surface, making for unhealthy air quality across the region.

Rain will be tapering off Tuesday evening, ending before Midnight. Skies will gradually clear overnight, although smoke will linger into Wednesday morning. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until Noon Wednesday for Minnesota and until 8 AM Thursday for all of Iowa.

More sunshine will be emerging Wednesday and highs will return to more seasonable levels, in the mid-70s by Wednesday afternoon.

A few showers are possible later this week, but it’s not going to be a washout with overcast skies like our Tuesday has been. We’ll see more sunshine, continued seasonable warmth, and occasional showers and thunderstorms from Thursday into the weekend.

At this time, we’re not looking at any significant fluctuations in temperature late this week through next week. Highs will remain in the 70s until later next week when it should start to get a little warmer, up to around 80 degrees.