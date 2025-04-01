Rain, snow showers and gusty winds expected Tuesday

A storm system is expected to bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the Weather First area on Tuesday.

The day will start quiet with clouds increasing through the morning hours. Rain will become likely by mid-to-late afternoon as a band of moisture moves from south-to-north across the area. Temperatures are expected to be around the lower 40s for afternoon highs.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s through the evening hours and with rain further cooling the air, some snow may mix in at times with some areas possibly seeing all snow for a period. Very little, if any snow accumulation is expected.

The storm will pull in warmer air with any mixed precipitation changing to rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is the time period when the bulk of the precipitation is expected to fall. Much of the area is likely to see around 0.50″ to 0.75″ of precipitation.

Rain will gradually end early Wednesday morning with some lingering showers possible through the morning hours. The storm’s cold front will slide through late morning into the afternoon which may pop a few more spotty showers or thunderstorms.

Temperatures will get a boost into the upper 50s for highs as the storm system pulls in warmer air due to a breezy southwesterly wind that will gust up to 35 mph at times.

Precipitation chances will end by late afternoon and early evening as the system exits the area with cooler and seasonal temperatures on Thursday.