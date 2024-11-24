Rain/snow possible Monday morning

An area of low pressure is tracking across Iowa this evening, and will continue to gradually advance east through the overnight hours and into Monday. This disturbance will bring the potential for some wintery precipitation across the area, but no significant accumulation/impacts are currently expected.

Clouds hang around tonight, which will prevent our temperatures from taking any dramatic tumbles as was the case last night. Lows will be in the low 30F’s closer to dawn. Winds will remain on the lighter side, out of the northwest at around 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures reach their high tomorrow morning, in the mid 30F’s, before breezy northwest winds kick in during the late morning, lasting through the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 30 mph at times, with winds 10 to 20 mph sustained. It’s going to feel quite chilly, especially with temperatures dropping into the 20F’s by Monday afternoon.

Precipitation chances increase as Sunday night progresses, with the best chance of rain/snow arriving just before the morning commute. Drizzle will be likely prior to the morning commute, but surface temperatures will be warm enough to prevent any freezing from taking place.

Snow becomes more likely just before the morning commute as well, with minimal accumulations taking place, if any. As is the case with any precipitation this time of year, you’ll want to take it slower if you encounter patches of wintry precipitation while out on the road Monday morning.

Behind the low pressure Monday, skies clear during the afternoon hours, allowing for some sunshine, at long last!