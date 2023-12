Not everyone is on track to be “impacted” by rain or snow late Sunday into early Monday, but we will still have enough moisture to work with to help fuel these chances. Even those who get rain or snow will not see serious totals. At best, we’re looking at a dusting of snow or under half an inch (if measurable).

A few slick spots will be possible on untreated roads due to some colder temperatures on Monday in the low to mid-20s.