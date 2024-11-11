Rain showers likely Wednesday

The bulk of the week will largely be quiet, however a brief period of unsettled weather is likely on Wednesday as a storm system will bring rain showers to the area.

Showers will be likely and mainly during the Wednesday afternoon hours, and continuing into the evening before wrapping up by Thursday.

The latest data has the storm system slowing down a touch and keeping any heavier rains further west. This will continue to be watched over the next 24-48 hours for any other potential shifts.

Despite the recent shift, rain amounts are likely to be between 0.10″ and 0.30″ across the local area with the higher amounts of 0.50″ to 1.00″ likely further west across southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa.

Clouds and rain showers around the area will keep temperatures chilly, but near-average with high’s expecting to be in the middle 40s.

It’ll also be a breezy day with a southerly wind that may gust up to 25 MPH at times.