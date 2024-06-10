Rain returns soon, two rounds of potentially strong to severe storms

Monday night is going to be just as clear as we were most of Sunday and Saturday night. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s overnight and some light rain is possible driving into work. Rainfall will universally fall short of 0.25″ from morning rain. Our first round of potentially strong thunderstorms is Tuesday afternoon. We have a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather with hail and high winds being the primary threats.

The second round of potentially strong to severe storms is the more likely of the two: Wednesday night. These storms, also feature hail and high wind threats, but there is some uncertainty around timing. I have not added an Alert Day yet, but one could become necessary based on future data.