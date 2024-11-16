Rain returns Monday-Tuesday, followed by a significant cooldown

After a pleasant, mild weekend, a storm system will begin to have an affect on us early next week. Even with rain moving in late Monday and lasting through Tuesday morning, temperatures will remain mild through the rain. Behind that storm system, colder, Canadian air is going to make for a significant drop in temperatures starting mid-week.

For the first time this month, temperatures will be running at or below normal for at least a few days. Highs will remain in the 30s into, and likely through, next weekend.

Despite a chance for some brief flurries Wednesday, there doesn’t look to be much of an opportunity for much snow for us next week.