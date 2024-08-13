Rain returns late Wednesday

Pleasant, quiet summer weather will continue into the start of Wednesday. An area of low pressure will bring the return of showers and a few thunderstorms beginning Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Wednesday will start out with a little sunshine, but clouds will increase quickly from west to east. Showers will develop Wednesday afternoon at the earliest, with showers and a few thunderstorms becoming more likely late Wednesday afternoon to evening.

The most likely time for rain across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa is late Wednesday evening to early Thursday morning. Some of these showers and storms will produce some heavier, soaking rainfall for some in the Weather First area. Rainfall up to 1-2 inches is possible in some locations, which will be dependent on individual storm setup Wednesday night.

There are some question marks in Thursday thunderstorm potential, but the storm system will still be overhead and the chance for scattered showers and storms continues Thursday.

High temperatures will drop back a little bit Friday with highs in the low-70s. Sunshine and seasonable warmth returns this coming weekend with highs in the upper 70s. This warm, sunny trend continues into the start of next week.