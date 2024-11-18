Rain Monday into Tuesday, flakes possible Wednesday

We are still set to see a soaking rain across the area Monday afternoon through most of Monday night. There is also potential for a few flakes across our area heading into Wednesday.

An area of upper level low pressure over Arizona will be tracking quickly northeastward over the next day or so. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is streaming northward ahead of the low, kicking off widespread showers across Texas and New Mexico. This large swath of rain will spread into the Central Plains overnight tonight, and into Iowa and Minnesota Monday.

Monday will start off dry across our area, with some sunshine and cirrostratus clouds overhead. By the noon hour, rain will be likely across northern Iowa, however. Rain will continue to spread across southern Minnesota through the early afternoon.

A warm front will pass through the area Monday night, providing continued forcing across the area for widespread rain through Monday night. With such a prolonged stretch of rain, most locations are expected to receive at least 1″ of rain by Tuesday morning.

Rain comes to an end by Tuesday afternoon, with scattered drizzle lingering though the morning hours. Cloudy skies stick around through the remainder of the day, with some clearing possible Tuesday night.

Clouds increase once again Wednesday as moisture wraps around the backside of the low to our north. With much colder air wrapping around the low, any precipitation that falls will be in the form of snow. Scattered snow showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon through around midnight Wednesday night, with any accumulations limited to less than 1″.

Things dry out by the end of the week, with some sunshine possible Friday! Hopefully we can end the week on a less dreary note despite it being much colder temperature wise!