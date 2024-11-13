Rain likely Wednesday afternoon, temperatures remain seasonably cool

Another wave of low pressure and cold front will be sliding through the region Wednesday. As it does, skies stay cloudy Wednesday morning and light rain is likely Wednesday afternoon through evening.

Rainfall amounts will remain minor. Some locations along and just west of I-35 may see a bit more than a quarter inch of rain. The rest of us in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa will see less than a quarter inch.

Rain will taper off Wednesday night. Despite it being a chilly rain Wednesday, temperatures are not going to be cold enough to offer up snow.