Rain likely Tuesday, areas of smoke linger into Wednesday with seasonal weather rest of the week

A storm system will bring widespread rain to the Weather First area on Tuesday. Wildfire smoke is expected to linger into Wednesday with temperatures near the seasonal average the rest of the week.

Rain will overspread the area Tuesday morning becoming heavy at times. It’ll begin to wind down during the mid-afternoon hours with a few spotty showers possibly lingering into the early evening. Rainfall amounts of 1.00″ to 1.5″ are likely for most with some pockets up to 2.00″ not out of the question. High temperatures will occur during the morning hours with many locations in the 60s to lower 70s before falling into the upper 50s to lower 60s by afternoon behind a passing cool front.

Wildfire smoke is expected to push southward into the area behind the cold front heading into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before it gradually pushes out. It’s possible it could mix down to the surface. As a result, an AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect for Southeast Minnesota until 12:00 PM on Wednesday.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday with temperatures close to average for early June with highs around the middle 70s. More clouds will build in on Thursday with temperatures again pushing into the middle 70s.

Daily chances for rain are possible from Friday through the weekend as several ripples of energy are expected to pass through. There will be plenty of dry hours and the timing of the rain chances will get narrowed down as each day gets closer. Temperatures during this period will be in the lower-to-middle- 70s with night lows in the 50s.