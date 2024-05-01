Rain likely Thursday with quiet end to the week

Wednesday will be a quiet day with the next storm system set to impact the area on Thursday before quiet weather returns to end the week.

Clouds will increase through the day on Wednesday. It’ll be a breezy and mild day with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s.

The next system will arrive late Wednesday night leading to the chance of rain overnight into Thursday with rain likely through Thursday morning. There may be a bit of a lull at times before another round of showers and potential thunderstorms sweep through during the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be a noticeably cooler day with high temperatures in the 50s.

Given the amount of high moisture in the atmosphere, heavy rainfall of 0.50″ to 1.50″ is likely for most, however parts of northeast Iowa may see up to 2.00″ in spots.

Dry and quiet weather take hold on Friday with sunshine and high temperatures back in the upper 60s.

Another weaker system will slide through on Saturday leading to the chance for a few rain showers.