Rain likely through Wednesday with dry, warmer weather into Memorial Day weekend

A slow-moving storm system will lead to periods of rain through Wednesday with dry and warmer weather expected for the second half of the week into the Memorial Day weekend.

Moisture and energy will surge into the area with rain likely through much of the day on Tuesday. The heaviest will likely occur during the morning into the early afternoon before the main rain band shifts to the north. It’ll be a windy and chilly day with wind gusts up to 40-45 mph a times. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 40s to lower 50s for highs.

Showers or even light drizzle will be likely at times through Tuesday night and much of the Wednesday before coming to an end late Wednesday night as a high pressure building in from the north pushes the frontal boundary south. The wind will be much lighter, but it’ll still be a cool day with high temperatures around or in the lower 50s.

The rest of the week looks dry with warming temperatures in the lower-to-middle- 60s through Sunday. There will be some bouts of clouds here and there along with some sunshine at times. Night lows will be cool in the 40s.

Temperatures push into the upper 60s on Memorial Day Monday with highs getting back into the 70s through the middle of the week.