Rain likely through Tuesday morning, tapering off in the afternoon

Another wave of low pressure in a line-up of storm systems that started this last Saturday will move through Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. Showers will resume Monday night. A steady rain is likely Tuesday morning. It’s possible there may be a thunderstorm in the mix, but the better chance for those is to our east.

Another half inch to inch of rain is possible by Tuesday afternoon. After this system, we’ll catch a break from rain the rest of this week. Another round of showers is probable this weekend.