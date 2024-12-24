Rain likely heading into the weekend with warmer temperatures

A storm system will move into the area heading toward the end of the week into the weekend as temperatures continue to inch upward.

Clouds will be around through much of the day on Thursday with high temperatures expecting to reach the upper 30s.

Moisture will begin to move northward as the storm system approaches leading to the chance of rain late Thursday night with rain becoming more likely on Friday as temperatures push into the lower 40s.

Rain will likely continue Friday night as the system passes and tracks to the northeast into northern Wisconsin heading into Saturday. The system will still be close enough that rain chances will continue into the start of the weekend with drier weather likely heading into Sunday.

While the track of the storm could still wobble and deviate, precipitation amounts aren’t for certain, however much of the area may receive 0.25″ to 0.50″.

Temperatures will continue to run mild with highs in the lower 40s on Saturday and a touch cooler on Sunday with highs near 40°.