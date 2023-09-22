Rain likely Friday through Saturday

Steady rain will continue Friday afternoon and evening in southeast Minnesota and north Iowa, coming to an end after Midnight. This is rain we haven’t seen for quite awhile around here, covering just about all the ABC 6 News area and bringing very healthy amounts by the time it all wraps up. Temperatures will be down to the mid-60s Saturday morning and in some spots will warm up to the mid-70s Saturday afternoon.

For Saturday, this rain is a little more concerning than Friday evenings, as most of our Friday rain will come without lightning. A few showers may be found Saturday morning, and by the afternoon a few thunderstorms will develop. There is the potential of some strong to severe storms Saturday, especially in counties along I-35 from Steele, southward to Cerro Gordo counties (and farther south out of our area). Strong wind and lightning are the primary threats from Saturday’s storms, although hail is a possibility, and storms will be watched carefully for the possibility of any tornado development. Again, that threat is mainly along and west of I-35.

Showers and thunderstorms will linger into Saturday night and taper off early Sunday morning. A few showers remain possible on Sunday but the majority of heavy rain will be well east of us by then. By the time we hit Monday morning, some locations will have received more than an inch or two of rain.