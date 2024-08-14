Rain, higher humidity return for the week’s second half

The weather pattern will flip to a more active and summerlike pattern as showers and thunderstorms and higher humidity return to the Weather First area.

Clouds will build throughout the day on Wednesday with the chance of showers during the afternoon into the evening. They’ll become more likely late in the night along with the possibility of a few thunderstorms as a storm system tracks into the area.

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually end overnight into early Thursday morning with most of day looking dry before a cold front slides through during the late afternoon and evening leading to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. The severe threat is low, but a strong thunderstorm is possible with wind and hail as the main threats.

The system will slowly meander across the area on Friday leading to the chance of a few showers.

Higher moisture will lead to an increase in humidity as dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and 70s from Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures are expected to be in the middle-to-upper 70s.

Dry weather returns for the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s under a mainly sunny sky.