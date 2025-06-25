Rain, heavy at times, likely through Thursday with strong thunderstorms possible

Periods of rain, heavy at times, will be likely through Thursday as multiple rounds of rain are expected along with the possibility of some strong thunderstorms.

Rain will overspread the area on Wednesday. There could be some pockets of heavier rains given the high moisture content in the atmosphere. A few thunderstorms are also possible especially in the afternoon. A strong or severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out especially near and south of I-90 into portions of North Iowa where a frontal boundary is expected to lay out. Temperatures will range from the middle-to-upper 70s to lower 80s.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day on Thursday with the possibility of heavier downpours which raises concerns for localized flooding especially after the rains on Wednesday. Also, a few afternoon strong or severe thunderstorms are possible, but that will be dependent on how much instability can develop during the afternoon hours. Therefore, Thursday is an ALERT DAY for the flooding and severe thunderstorm potential.

Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end Thursday evening with dry weather expected on Friday heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Summer heat and humidity return over the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s o Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will be another warm day with highs around the middle 80s with the chance of showers and thunderstorms.