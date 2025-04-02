Rain, gusty winds continues Wednesday with quiet, seasonal weather into the weekend

A storm system will continue to impact the Weather First area on Wednesday before quiet weather with seasonal temperatures expected into the upcoming weekend.

Rain will be likely through much of the early to mid morning hours on Wednesday. A few spotty showers and even some thunderstorms are possible by late morning into the afternoon as the storm moves overhead and drives a cold front through the area. Any thunderstorms that do develop could produce some small hail. Any showers or thunderstorms will clear the area around or before 3PM. Temperatures will get a boost into the middle-to-upper 50s for highs with portions of Northeast Iowa likely surging into the lower 60s.

The wind will continue to be blustery with gusts up to 35-40 mph at times, however gusts up to 45 mph are possible across North Iowa where a **WIND ADVISORY** is in effect Wednesday afternoon until early evening.

Quiet weather returns on Thursday and will last through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will cool down into the middle 40s on Thursday afternoon before bouncing back into the lower 50s on Friday.

A front will pass through Friday night which may pop a brief shower with temperatures cooling off to near seasonal averages over the weekend with highs around the middle to upper 40s and night lows in the 20s.